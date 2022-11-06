Needham & Company LLC Increases Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $88.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEIS. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $98.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $440.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.24 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,694,000 after buying an additional 118,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,790,000 after buying an additional 111,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $81,277,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

