National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.40-$6.90 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.06 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after acquiring an additional 822,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,805,000 after buying an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.