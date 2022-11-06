My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0825 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $757,853.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.33 or 0.01672140 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005616 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030507 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00045616 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.91 or 0.01807020 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.