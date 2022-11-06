MVL Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $98.31 million and $1.58 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MVL Profile

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

