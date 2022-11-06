Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.17-$10.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.93 billion-$8.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.40 to $3.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.57.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $16.69 on Friday, reaching $254.87. 1,865,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,155. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.36 and a 200-day moving average of $227.24. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 609.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.