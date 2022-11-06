Morgan Stanley Cuts Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $280.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RACE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $199.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ferrari by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,364 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,075,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 1,151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,532,000 after purchasing an additional 278,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 403,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,913,000 after buying an additional 210,204 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

