Morgan Stanley Boosts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $78.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.42.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

