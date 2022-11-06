Moonbeam Hits Market Capitalization of $220.43 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $220.43 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00089339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00069614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002006 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00025480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006868 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,041,961,553 coins and its circulating supply is 430,328,167 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

