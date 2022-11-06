Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Boosted by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mondelez International

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.