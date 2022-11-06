MiL.k Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.88 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $70.88 million and $3.36 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One MiL.k token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.86 or 0.31284326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012219 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

