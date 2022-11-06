MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2022

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.62-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $765-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.75 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.62-$4.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.83.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.41. The stock had a trading volume of 138,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average is $102.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.93. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $117.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total transaction of $47,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,903.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total transaction of $47,457.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,903.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,655 shares of company stock valued at $723,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,964,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.