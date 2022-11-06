MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.62-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $765-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.75 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.62-$4.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.83.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.41. The stock had a trading volume of 138,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average is $102.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.93. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $117.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total transaction of $47,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,903.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total transaction of $47,457.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,903.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,655 shares of company stock valued at $723,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,964,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

