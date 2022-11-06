MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $47,457.30 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total value of $47,457.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,903.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $110.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.41. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $117.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,723,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,469,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.