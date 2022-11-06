Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,520 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter.

COMT stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96.

