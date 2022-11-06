Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $92.97 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

