Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $246.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.32. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

