Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 682.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.7 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QCOM opened at $106.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

