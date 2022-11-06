Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 14,283 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 259.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

