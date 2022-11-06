Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $778,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Grid by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Grid by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in National Grid by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NGG opened at $55.23 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About National Grid

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.16) to GBX 1,150 ($13.30) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

