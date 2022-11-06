Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $638,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 73,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.27. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

