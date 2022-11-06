Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ET opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

