Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

