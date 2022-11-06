Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,722 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,911 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.19. The company has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

