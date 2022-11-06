Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,946 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $77.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

