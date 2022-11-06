Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,567 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 10.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 28.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $148.66 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.