Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $274.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.14. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $276.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

