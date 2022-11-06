Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

