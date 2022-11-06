Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $255.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.88 and its 200 day moving average is $242.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.44.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

