Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,402 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.