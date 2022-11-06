Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,237 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $52,800,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

