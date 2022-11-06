MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. MDU Resources Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.90 EPS.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 905,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,756. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDU. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $249,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

