Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Mdex token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $110.11 million and approximately $25.16 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00595940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.90 or 0.31041944 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,279,824 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.