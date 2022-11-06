MBA Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MBA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,491,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.58 and a 200-day moving average of $159.67. The company has a market capitalization of $360.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

