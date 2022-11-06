Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
MTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.13.
Match Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $164.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Match Group (MTCH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.