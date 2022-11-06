Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $164.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Match Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Match Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Match Group by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

