Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Martinrea International from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.92.

Martinrea International Stock Up 4.9 %

MRE stock opened at C$10.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$863.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

