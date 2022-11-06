Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MRETF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

