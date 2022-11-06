Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.91 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 74.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2,877.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,785,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

