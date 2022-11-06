Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MPC. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.71.

NYSE MPC opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

