Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Reaches $37.86 on Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $887,298.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $37.86 or 0.00180270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

