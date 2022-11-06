Maiar DEX (MEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $231,475.00

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $352.54 million and $231,475.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,236.78 or 0.99973032 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007891 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00038704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00049910 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00022952 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004650 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00251181 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005827 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $183,766.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

