Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global cut Workday to a mixed rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.32.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 1.29. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 241.4% during the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 26.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

