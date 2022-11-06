MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $177-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.54 million. MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 8.36. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $389,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $50,168,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $389,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957,087 shares of company stock worth $56,805,339. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 223,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 52,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

