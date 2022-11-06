Loopring (LRC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146.32 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $478.88 million and approximately $146.32 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

