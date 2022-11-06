Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Cap of $69.69 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $69.69 million and $8.57 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

