Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.29 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $460.67.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $481.67. 1,447,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $426.28 and a 200-day moving average of $427.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

