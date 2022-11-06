Littlejohn & Co. LLC Sells 42,419 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC decreased its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,419 shares during the quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Team stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. 402,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 257.37%. The business had revenue of $251.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

