Littlejohn & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,674 shares during the period. Cumulus Media makes up approximately 1.6% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned 2.85% of Cumulus Media worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 50.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in Cumulus Media by 129.9% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 687,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 388,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMLS remained flat at $7.29 during trading on Friday. 95,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. Cumulus Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $233.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMLS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Noble Financial dropped their price target on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

