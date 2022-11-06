Littlejohn & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,058,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,829 shares during the period. Algoma Steel Group makes up 9.9% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned about 2.09% of Algoma Steel Group worth $27,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,664,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,372,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ ASTL traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $731.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

