LINK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $280,904.00 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $215.27 million and approximately $280,904.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be purchased for about $36.03 or 0.00170029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

