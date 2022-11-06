Lido DAO (LDO) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00008017 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $34.56 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,392,673 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

