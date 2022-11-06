Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,938 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,726,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,685,619. The company has a market cap of $256.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.